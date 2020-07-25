Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $36.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the highest is $36.53 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $25.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $147.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.15 million to $147.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $195.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of FVRR opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

