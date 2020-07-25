Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $57.30 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

