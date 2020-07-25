Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce sales of $20.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.41 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $131.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.27 million to $140.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $178.11 million, with estimates ranging from $171.89 million to $184.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $280.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.93. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

