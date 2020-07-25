Analysts Set Expectations for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of GNTY opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $71,746.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336 in the last 90 days. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

