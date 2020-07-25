Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $502.26

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $502.26 and traded as low as $462.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $471.00, with a volume of 2,491 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 498.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 502.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

