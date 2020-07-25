Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 870 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 887.14 ($10.92).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,029 ($12.66) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,045.50 ($12.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 938.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 843.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

