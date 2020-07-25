Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $387,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 181,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $7,456,126.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

