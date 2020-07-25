Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

