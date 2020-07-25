Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.