Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

