Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

