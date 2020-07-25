Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.