Apple’s (AAPL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 77,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

