ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Raised to $13.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

WJXFF opened at $6.71 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55.

About ARC Resources

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.