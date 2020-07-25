Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to report sales of $236.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.14 million to $238.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $238.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $918.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $922.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $914.43 million, with estimates ranging from $888.76 million to $940.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million.

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Archrock by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

