Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCT. B. Riley initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. WBB Securities lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.