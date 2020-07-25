Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,274.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

