ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,487.79 ($42.92).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASOS to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,363 ($41.39) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,323.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

