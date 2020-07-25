Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 7,072 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Shares of PRAH opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

