Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Crown by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Crown by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 50.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in Crown by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $70.70 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

