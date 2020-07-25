Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 327,743 Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 327,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 612.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 197,220 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after buying an additional 403,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DAN opened at $12.53 on Friday. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

