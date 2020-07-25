Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.88 Million in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.42% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $269,103.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,758 shares of company stock worth $819,562 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMP opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $866.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

