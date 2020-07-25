Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,225,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 174,748 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,962,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,814 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 673,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $19.40 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $51,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $121,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

