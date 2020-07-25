Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Macquarie downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

