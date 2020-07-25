Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 55,827 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 74.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $234,912,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.68 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

