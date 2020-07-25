Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. provides commercial automobile insurance policies primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company provides insurance coverage to taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery and business auto. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of Atlas Financial stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

