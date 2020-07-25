AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

Shares of AVB opened at $146.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

