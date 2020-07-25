Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avangrid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,946,000 after buying an additional 1,262,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $37,079,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after buying an additional 443,174 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,886,000 after buying an additional 205,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $6,985,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

