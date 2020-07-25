Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $22.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.