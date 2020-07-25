Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $998.02

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $998.02 and traded as high as $1,032.00. Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at $1,018.00, with a volume of 90,663 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 998.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 945.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a current ratio of 52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Get Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.