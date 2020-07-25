BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Trane stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

