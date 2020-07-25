BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

