BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after buying an additional 994,749 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 189,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

