BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.64. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.67.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

