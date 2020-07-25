BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

DUK stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

