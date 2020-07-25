BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

