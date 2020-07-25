BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $458,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737,284 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,987,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

