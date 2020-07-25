BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,542,000 after buying an additional 546,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,699,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,600,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 241,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

