BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $443,000 Investment in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.12.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.06.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

