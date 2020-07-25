BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,727 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 134.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR opened at $36.77 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.