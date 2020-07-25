BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Splunk by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $284,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.73. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $213.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

