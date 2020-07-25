BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.47. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $232.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

