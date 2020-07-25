BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

