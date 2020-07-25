BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,801 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

