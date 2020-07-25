BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

