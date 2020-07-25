BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 962 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

