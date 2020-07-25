BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $59.48 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

