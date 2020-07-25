BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $1,810,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 847,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

