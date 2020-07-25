Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.64 and traded as low as $10.40. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 637 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

