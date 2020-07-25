Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,327,928,000 after buying an additional 81,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $663,379,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,840,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $382.25 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $402.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.00 and its 200-day moving average is $317.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at $16,713,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

